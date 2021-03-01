Old Clip of House Help Contaminating Food Given Communal Spin

During the interrogation, Asha listed several reasons which included employer’s “alleged undesirable behaviour towards her young daughter, which forced her to resort to this act for teaching him a lesson,” the police had reportedly said then.

“The police, however, said that they did not believe this version of her as they never received any complaint from her or her daughter in this regard,” the report added.

We also came across a 2011 Jagran report that, too, identified the domestic help as Asha Kaushal.

The said video was viral with a similar claim in 2020 as well and fact-checking websites BOOM and India Today had debunked the claim then.

Evidently, a 2011 incident of a domestic help contaminating food at a house in Bhopal was revived with a false claim that the accused was a Muslim.

(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)