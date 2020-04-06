Video of Man Spitting at Subway Rider Falsely Linked to COVID-19

In the video, the man outside can be seen spitting twice at a man inside. However, as he begins to walk away, the man inside forces the door of the subway open and comes out and proceeds to beat him up.

“He’s livid! It’s over!” the person filming the incident can be heard saying.

The video has been shared by many with the claim that the man spitting is an ‘Islamic jihadi’, who is trying to spread coronavirus, which, as is known, spreads through droplets from an infected person.

Many people shared the video on Facebook with the claim.