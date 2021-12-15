Old, Unrelated Photograph Viral as Muslim Families Converting to Hinduism

A photograph showing a group of Muslim men standing around a person in saffron clothes has gone viral with a claim that 34 Muslim families converted to Hinduism following the footsteps of former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi.

On 6 December, Rizvi converted to Hinduism and informed people that he would be known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

However, we found that the photograph, which dates back to 2016, was from a protest held at Mathura's Shahi Jama Masjid to condemn terrorism after the attacks on Indian troops in Uri.