Man ‘Spitting’ on Fruits Held in MP, Viral Video as Old as 16 Feb

A man identified as Sheru was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Friday, 3 April, and was booked under sections 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 269 of the IPC deals with negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and section 270 deals with malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life.

The development came after a video went massively viral which showed a fruit seller allegedly spitting on the fruits that he was selling. The social media users claimed that the man in the video is spitting and putting his saliva on the fruits, thereby, infecting them.