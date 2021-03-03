Old Video of Man Spitting on Pizza Revived With Communal Twist

A video of a man spitting on a pizza while making it has gone viral on the internet, with a claim that the person was a Muslim refugee from Algeria and the video was taken in a restaurant in London.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2018, is from Detroit, US. The person in the video is identified as Jaylon Kerley, who was fired after the clip went viral. Kerley later pleaded guilty and was placed on 18-months probation. Neither the religion nor the country of origin of the person was mentioned in any of the reports.