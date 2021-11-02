No, This Woman Wasn’t Attacked by Muslims Over a ‘No Halal’ Board

A set of photos of Thushara Ajith, a restauranteur from Kochi, Kerala are being shared on social media with the claim that she was attacked by people from the Muslim community as she was trying to open an eatery that did not serve halal food.

However, the altercation did not take place due to religious reasons. As per news reports, the fight broke out over a civic dispute and none of the people involved in the brawl belonged to the Muslim community.