WebQoof Recap: Of Mamata’s Nandigram Visit, Modi’s Clipped Video

With the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections round the corner, a video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayers at a mazar (mausoleum) is being shared to claim that in a bid to appease Hindus, Banerjee visited temples during the day and then “secretly” offered prayers at the mazar at night.

However, The Quint found that Banerjee’s visit to the mazar was no secret. The event was not only covered by several news channels, but was also streamed on Banerjee’s Facebook page.