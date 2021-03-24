Mamata’s Visit to Muslim Shrine in Nandigram Was No ‘Secret’

With the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election round the corner, a video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering prayers at a mazaar (holy shrine) is being shared to claim that in a bid to appease the Hindus, Banerjee visited temples during the day and then “secretly” offered prayers at the mazaar at night.

However, The Quint found that Banerjee’s visit to the mazaar was no secret. The event was not covered by several news channels but was also streamed on Banerjee’s Facebook page.