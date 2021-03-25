Anti-France Rally in Bangladesh Shared as Protest Against PM Modi

The photo of a protest held in Bangladesh against French President Emmanuel Macron has gone viral again with a false claim that it shows a huge agitation by Muslims against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes as Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March, where he will join the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence and hold bilateral discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart.