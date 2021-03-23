Did Aditya Thackeray Test HIV Positive? No, TV9 Bulletin is Edited

Through a keyword search, we came across the original bulletin on TV9 Bharatvarsh’s YouTube channel, dated 20 March 2021.

The bulletin states that CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son had tested positive for COVID-19. A comparison of the edited image with a screenshot of the original news bulletin can be seen below.

While the rest of the bulletin is in Hindi, ‘HIV/AIDS’ has been added in English.