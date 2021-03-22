No, This Viral COVID-19 Advisory Has Not Been Issued by ICMR

The advisory lists out 21 steps to be taken in the course of the next six months to 12 months to stay safe from COVID-19.

Some of the points mentioned in the advisory are:

Postpone travel abroad for 2 years

Do not eat outside food for 1 year

Do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremony

Do not take unnecessary travel trips

Do not go to a crowded place for at least 1 year.

The claim is once again being shared by many on Facebook and Twitter. We also received queries with the same claim on our WhatsApp tipline.