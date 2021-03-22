2020 Video Shared to Claim UP CM Imposed Lockdown in 15 Districts

On 17 March, news agency IANS reported that the state health minister, Jai Prakash Singh, had ruled out the possibility of a lockdown or night curfew in any part of the state.

While cautioning people to continue following COVID guidelines, the health minister also stated that in light of the upcoming Holi festival, testing will be conducted at airports, railway platforms, and bus stations for travellers.

“Directions have been issued to make micro containment zones within an area of 250 metres even if one case was reported from any part,” he added.