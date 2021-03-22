Old Images Used to Claim BJP Workers Clashed at Coffee House in WB

As per the article, BJP workers had assaulted each other at a party meeting where actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly was present.

Nearly 750 party workers in Howrah (North), along with 176 party booth presidents had then resigned to mount pressure on the leadership to expel “trouble-makers,” the report added.

We then ran a search with relevant keywords and came across an article by Firstpost that was published in 2016. The article carried two of the viral photos and had credited them to news agency PTI.