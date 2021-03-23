Student Disagreed With Gandhi on Employment Issue? Video Is Edited

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with college students at a campaign rally in Assam has been cropped to create a false narrative that a student disagreed with Gandhi on the issue of unemployment when he asked them about it.

In the video, Gandhi can be seen asking the students if unemployment has increased during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government. Answering this question, a student says that it “has not increased”. The viral video gets cut at this point.

However, we went through the complete interaction and found that the student later said that unemployment has increased after an interpreter in the crowd explained the question to him.