WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation on Kumbh Mela & West Bengal Polls

Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, a spokesperson from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pramod Mishra's office rubbished the claims around ‘Love Jihad’ being shared online in connection with the video.

The spokesperson stated that there is no communal angle to the incident and the man stabbed his wife on suspicion of infidelity.

Further, both the accused and the victim belong to the same community.

