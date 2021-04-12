Video of Man Stabbing Wife in Delhi Viral With False Communal Spin

A CCTV footage in which a man can be seen stabbing a woman multiple times in public is being shared on social media with a claim that the woman was attacked because she was against ‘Love Jihad’, thus insinuating that the man is a Muslim.

However, we found that there is no communal angle to the incident and the man stabbed his wife on suspicion of infidelity. Further, both the accused and the victim belong to the same community.