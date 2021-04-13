Amit Shah’s Image Edited to Claim He Visited Sonagachi Area in WB
The original image was taken during Shah’s door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur.
An image of Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning in the poll-bound West Bengal has been edited to falsely claim that he visited Kolkata's red light area Sonagachi.
The original image doesn't contain the 'address' with the word 'Sonagachi' and was taken during Shah's door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
CLAIM
The image was shared on Facebook, identifying Shah's location as Sonagachi.
Archived versions of similar claims on Facebook can be viewed here, here and here. The image was also shared on Twitter by several users such as 'Anjali Singh INC' and 'Upendra Bhardwaj.'
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Through a reverse image search we came across the original image shared by the home minister on Twitter on 9 April, with the caption, "Few more from Bhabanipur’s door to door campaign."
A comparison of the viral image with the original one can be seen below.
We also came across the image on news agency UNI's website, identifying the location as Kolkata's Bhabanipur.
A Times of India video of Shah's door-to-door campaign in the area, in the same attire as the viral image, can also be seen here.
Evidently, an image of Amit Shah campaigning in West Bengal has been edited to make it appear as though he visited the Sonagachi area.
