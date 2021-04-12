No, This CISF Personnel Wasn’t Injured During West Bengal Polling

At least four people died on Saturday as Central forces opened fire after purportedly coming under attack in Sitalkuchi. The Trinamool Congress has claimed that those who were shot dead were its workers.

Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar, made a statement on Saturday saying that the CISF firing was in self-defence. He stated that a man fell unconscious and was being treated in front of the booth, but the villagers assumed he was injured by the CISF.

This led to a crowd of 300-350 people allegedly attacking the CISF by trying to snatch their rifles, use of handmade weapons, and other such acts, he added.

The CISF personnel got into a scuffle with the villagers, after which the firing started, he said. So far, four people have lost their lives, confirmed the SP.