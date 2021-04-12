Shooting Scene From a Web Series Passed Off as ‘Murder’ in Karnal

A video of a cop shooting a man and a woman at the entrance of a mall is being shared as a real incident. But the ‘murder’ was actually a part of a web series’ shooting in Haryana’s Karnal.

Sub-Inspector Dharam Pal at the Model Town Police Station in Karnal confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the incident wasn’t real. We also spoke to one of the actors and the cafe owner, who, too, confirmed that the video was from a shooting.