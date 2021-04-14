Tale of Two Indias – Where Kumbh Is Allowed, Jamaat Event Maligned

Let’s consider in one big bucket are India’s people and if they get COVID, they enter the chhota container, which is India’s hospitals. If there’s no overflow, it means people are getting cured and exiting easily.

BUT, if the healthcare system can’t handle the sudden surge of patients, the water overflows and this overflowing water stands for hospitals failing to cope with the shortage of:

beds

oxygen

healthcare workers

vaccines

and more COVID deaths!