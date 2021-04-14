Road Safety Awareness Video Shared With False Communal Spin

A video purportedly showing Muslim men brandishing swords and guns after being confronted by locals for not wearing a helmet while driving is being shared on social media with a caption saying that the video should serve as a "reality check" for torchbearers of secularism in India.

However, we found that the said video is not of a real incident but was staged by one Raghvendra Kumar to spread awareness on road safety among the Muslim population of Kaimur district in Bihar.