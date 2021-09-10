WebQoof Recap: Visuals of 'Pakistani Jets Over Panjshir' & Farmers' Protest

However, The Quint found responses to Lok Sabha questions by former Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Hansraj Ahir, where both of them noted at least nine 'major' terror attacks in the country's hinterland since 2014.

Singh, who was the Union Home Minister in 2015, had issued a statement on a terror attack in Gurdaspur, Punjab where three civilians and four security personnel lost their lives.