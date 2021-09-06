Zee Hindustan Airs Old Clip to Claim 'Kids Taking up Arms Against Taliban'

Amid conflicting reports of Taliban having captured Panjshir valley, the last remaining land pocket where Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) remains active, Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan aired footage of a small girl sitting behind a machine gun, giggling as it fires.

The news channel aired the footage in a segment about the conflict in Panjshir Valley, claiming that people of all ages, including children, were taking up arms against Taliban.

However, we found that the footage used by Zee Hindustan was an old video, which has been on the internet since at least January 2020. Although we have not been able to independently verify the location or the context but the fact that the video is old debunks the claim that it is recent.