No, APJ Abdul Kalam Didn't Say This Against Madrasas or Quran

A newspaper clipping of a quote about the Quran (a holy book in Islam) being used to 'teach religious intolerance in madrasas' (Islamic institutions of learning) and advising a ban on them to 'control terrorism' in India is being shared on social media.

The quote, which is being widely shared, is being attributed to Late Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

However, there is no public record or news report that attributes the quote to Kalam. We also reached out to Kalam's nephew who said "Kalam never interfered with religion".