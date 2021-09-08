Mock Drill Passed off as Robbery at Indian Overseas Bank in Maharashtra

The claim along with the video claims to show a robbery at Indian Overseas Bank in Maharashtra.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows police nabbing robbers at a place is being widely shared on social media with a claim that a robbery happened at the Indian Overseas Bank in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.
However, we found that it was a mock drill conducted by the Ahmednagar Police at the Shendi branch of the bank and not an actual robbery.
CLAIM
The two-minute video, which shows the police nabbing the robbers is being shared with the claim that reads: "Robbers caught red handed as people alerted police after hearing some sound coming from inside the bank. Bank was closed due to holiday (sic)."
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google with relevant keywords and found a news report by Maharastra Times . The report read that the police had conducted a mock drill by at the Indian Overseas Bank in the Shendi branch of Ahmednagar district.
We also found the video on YouTube posted on 1 September.
Speaking to The Quint, Ahmednagar Police Inspector Anil Katake said that it was a mock drill that was conducted at the Indian Overseas Branch on 1 September.
Further, we reached out to a local reporter from Ahmednagar who helped us with visuals from the incident.
Photo shows Ahmednagar police conducting a mock drill.
The mock drill was to raise awareness.
The police conducted the drill at the Indian Overseas Bank on 1 September.
The police confirmed that this was a mock drill.
Clearly, a video of a mock drill is being falsely shared as video of robbers being nabbed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined