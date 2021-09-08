Aaditya Thackeray's Hoarding Used to Set False Narrative on Muslim Appeasement

An image of a hoarding showing Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray with a text written in Urdu language is being shared on social media to insinuate that the Shiv Sena is trying to appease the Muslim community.

However, the image that dates back to 2019 is being shared with a misleading narrative as hoardings showing Aaditya Thackeray had been put up ahead of the Maharashtra elections in different languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and not only in Urdu.