Ground Set for 'Historical' Farmers' Mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar Today

Anticipating record numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar ahead of the Mahapanchayat. Two companies of rapid action force (RAF), as well as eight companies comprising more than 1,000 personnel of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC), have been deployed in the city.

The Indian Express reported that apart from these special security forces, around a thousand more police personnel from the Meerut zone will be deployed. Drones equipped with cameras and CCTVs will also be used to monitor the massive event, the police told them.

After protesting farmers were lathi-charged in Haryana's Karnal on 28 August, SKM issued a press note on Friday, 3 September, where the leaders noted that SDM Ayush Sinha "was not acting on his own" adding that "his political masters were the ones who ordered the breaking of farmers' heads".