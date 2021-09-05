Ground Set for 'Historical' Farmers' Mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar Today
Hundreds of farmers have gathered at Muzaffarnagar's GIC ground with the aim of launching Mission UP.
Amid tight security, hundreds of farmers have already reached the Muzaffarnagar's GIC ground where a mahapanchayat is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 5 September.
(Photo: SKM)Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the 40 farmer unions, had announced that as the protest enters its tenth month, they would hold a mahapanchayat with the aim of launching its Mission Uttar Pradesh and discuss the three contentious farm laws that have been implemented since November 2020.
Farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana had already started gathering at the ground since midnight.
Anticipating record numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar ahead of the Mahapanchayat. Two companies of rapid action force (RAF), as well as eight companies comprising more than 1,000 personnel of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC), have been deployed in the city.
The Indian Express reported that apart from these special security forces, around a thousand more police personnel from the Meerut zone will be deployed. Drones equipped with cameras and CCTVs will also be used to monitor the massive event, the police told them.
After protesting farmers were lathi-charged in Haryana's Karnal on 28 August, SKM issued a press note on Friday, 3 September, where the leaders noted that SDM Ayush Sinha "was not acting on his own" adding that "his political masters were the ones who ordered the breaking of farmers' heads".
The body has claimed that if no action is taken by 6 September, they will launch a siege of the Mini Secretariat in Karnal.
Despite eleven rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the central government, both parties are at a deadlock as the government had refused further discussions unless farmer unions drop their demand for repealing the laws.
The farmers, who have been protesting the contentious laws since November 2020, have demanded a complete roll back of the laws and have pushed for the inclusion of laws that guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
