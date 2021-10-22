WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses & More

From misinformation around 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses and Bangladesh violence
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that India has administered 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens for free to BJP leaders claiming India is the first country to administer one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, here's what misled the public this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday, 22 October, saying that India had administered 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens for free.
"India has administered 100 crore doses to its citizens for free, without taking any money," he said.
While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that all 100 crore doses were administered for free.
However, the statement by the PM is inaccurate as vaccines administered in private centres had to be paid, and were not free of cost.
As per the records and data given out by the government, it is correct that the government boosted free vaccination for all benefiting people, but it is misleading and inaccurate to claim that all the vaccinations which were given were free of cost.
Social media users, including leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that India is the first country in the world to achieve the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens.
However, this is a misleading claim as China had administered 100 crore (one billion) doses of COVID vaccine on 19 June, and the country has administered over two billion doses till date, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.
Several news channels and websites showed the visual of fire engulfing what appeared to be a Durga Puja pandal with the claim that it is from Rangpur in Bangladesh.
The video was shared in a tweet by 'Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council' that said, "a Muslim mob set fire to a Hindu village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur."
We found that the incident took place in Dhalai, Tripura where a Durga Puja pandal and four adjoining shops caught fire on the intervening night of 12 and 13 October in Maracherra market.
We also found that Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), whose Twitter post was used by several media houses to report on the incident, has said that the Twitter account is a fake one. The account no longer exists on Twitter.
A video taken from inside a residential building where a woman can be heard sobbing and screaming as a mob evidently barges into the compound and vandalises a pandal on the ground, is being shared on social media with a communal claim that Muslims have destroyed a Durga puja pandal in West Bengal.
However, we found that the video is from Noakhali district in Bangladesh and shows a mob vandalising a Durga puja pandal, following violence in several parts of the country over allegations of desecration of the holy Quran at a Durga puja venue in Comilla district.
A video of a brawl inside a gym in Bhopal is being shared on social media with a claim that a Muslim woman had assaulted a Hindu woman for having an affair with her husband. The claim warns of 'Love Jihad' to Hindu families.
However, we found that everyone involved in the fight belonged to the Muslim community.
