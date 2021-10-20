2016 Photo of Akhilesh Yadav Shared Falsely Linking it to Navratri

The tweet noted that the photos were from the launch of the Hausala Nutrition Scheme in 2016, which “will provide hot nutritious meals to pregnant women and malnourished children.”

We looked up the former CM’s scheme for more information, and found an article by Times of India, published in 2016.

As per TOI, the government had set aside 700 crores for this scheme, which would aim at providing 10 lakh pregnant women and 14 lakh severely malnourished children at least one cooked meal, fruits and other necessary supplements at Aanganwadi centres, for six days a week.

Evidently, a photo from 2016 showing former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav serving food was shared on social media, where users claimed that he wore shoes while serving food to girls during the festival period of Navratri.