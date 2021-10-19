That's Not a Real Image of Priyanka Gandhi's Temple Image, It's Altered!

A morphed photograph showing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi dressed in red clothes and holding a trident, while her head is covered and bowed in prayer is being shared on social media.

The photo is being shared to take a dig at Gandhi, who was visiting temples, with some users saying that she may become a self-proclaimed spiritual leader by the time the elections come close.

However, we found that the image was edited. The original photo shows her sitting with her head bowed and covered, but her hands are not visible. The photograph was taken in March 2019, when Priyanka Gandhi had kicked off Congress’ campaign drive in Uttar Pradesh by going on a three-day ‘Ganga Yatra’.