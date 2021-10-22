PM Modi, Not All 100 Crore COVID-19 Jabs Were Given for Free

Addressing the nation on Friday, 22 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India's big achievement of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens and he added that they were administered for free.

"India has administered 100 crore doses to its citizens for free, without taking any money," he said.

(Prime Minister's remark can be heard around 5:35 minutes)

However, the prime minister's statement is inaccurate in the light of the fact that vaccines were also administered in private centres and these were paid for.