Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 10 AM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday, 22 October, at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office informed in a tweet.
The prime minister's address to the nation comes a day after the country scripted history by reaching the milestone of having administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Shortly after the landmark was achieved, PM Modi on Thursday tweeted "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."
To mark the occasion, PM Modi paid a visit to a vaccination centre at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he interacted with the health workers and the vaccine beneficiaries present.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film in order to celebrate the landmark event. The largest national flag, a handspun khadi tricolour weighing around 1,400 kg was also hoisted at the Red Fort on Thursday.
