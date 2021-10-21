Video of Brawl in Bhopal Gym Falsely Shared as 'Love Jihad' Case

A video of a brawl inside a gym in Bhopal is being shared on social media with a claim that a Muslim woman had assaulted a Hindu woman for having an affair with her husband. The claim warns of 'Love Jihad' to Hindu families.

Love jihad is a term used by radical Hindu groups accusing Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage to their own religion.

However, we found that the claim is false and all the three involved in the fight belong to the same community.