Video of Brawl in Bhopal Gym Falsely Shared as 'Love Jihad' Case
The video is from Koh-e-Fiza area in Bhopal and involves a brawl due to alleged extra-marital affair.
A video of a brawl inside a gym in Bhopal is being shared on social media with a claim that a Muslim woman had assaulted a Hindu woman for having an affair with her husband. The claim warns of 'Love Jihad' to Hindu families.
Love jihad is a term used by radical Hindu groups accusing Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage to their own religion.
However, we found that the claim is false and all the three involved in the fight belong to the same community.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that a Muslim woman had thrashed her husband along with his girlfriend from the Hindu community, adding that Muslim women are no more worried about 'triple talaq', and further warns that Hindu families must keep a watch over 'love jihad' cases.
Several social media users have shared the video along with the same claim. (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a keyword search we found the video by Dainik Bhaskar that read that the incident took place in Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal and was a matter of alleged extra-marital affair.
It read that 26-year-old Urba Shahi started beating up the alleged girlfriend of her husband Talha Shamim when she found them at the gym.
However, the woman's identity wasn't revealed in the report.
A news report by India Today read that on the brawl took place on 15 October and that Urba's husband has denied allegations of having an affair, according to police.
Next, we got in touch with a cop at the Koh-e-Fiza station, who told us that the claim that the alleged girlfriend of the man is a Hindu is false and she is a Muslim woman.
"Everyone involved in the brawl is from the same community. The claim that the woman (name withheld) is Hindu is false," the cop told us.
We also got in touch with two Bhopal-based reporters, who told us that the girl is a Muslim and all involved in the case are Muslims.
Clearly, a video of an assault is being shared with the false claim that it is a love jihad case.
