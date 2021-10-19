Video From Bangladesh Shared as Durga Pandal Vandalised in West Bengal

A video taken from inside a residential building where a woman can be heard sobbing and screaming as a mob evidently barges into the compound and vandalises a pandal on the ground, is being shared on social media with a communal claim that Muslims have destroyed a Durga puja pandal in West Bengal.

However, we found that the video is from Noakhali district in Bangladesh and shows a mob vandalising a Durga puja pandal, following violence in several parts of the country over allegations of desecration of the holy Quran at a Durga puja venue in Comilla district.