Sudarshan News Shares Clip of Teacher Beating Student in TN With Communal Spin

A video of a man brutally caning and kicking a student in a classroom, while holding him by the hair, is going viral across social media platforms. The clip, which shows the boy kneeling and pleading to the teacher, is being shared with the claim that it shows a Christian teacher thrashing a Hindu boy for wearing a rudraksha (Hindu holy beads) around his neck in Tamil Nadu.

However, both the teacher, identified as Subramaniam, and the student, belong to the Hindu community, as confirmed by deputy superintendent's office in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram. Also, the student was thrashed for reportedly skipping an earlier class.

Meanwhile, in an another incident that took place in a government-aided school in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, a Christian teacher allegedly made rude remarks and reportedly harassed a student wearing the holy beads and sandalwood on his forehead.