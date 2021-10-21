'India Scripts History': PM Modi as Country Administers 1 Billion COVID Vaccines

Even as India sets an immunisation milestone, the disparity between those vaccinated with both doses and those who have received only one jab remains wide. According to information available on the CoWIN website, about 75 percent of all adults have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while around 31 percent having received both doses.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had been quoted as saying.

India becomes the second country to vaccinate 1 billion citizens, after China.