WebQoof Recap: Of Child Lifting Rumours and Media Misreporting

After nationwide floods in Pakistan which pushed the country into deep chaos, international aids were sent to the country to ease the crisis. Several news outlets shared a video claiming that people from Pakistan rejected the aid of Iran and were destroying the tomatoes sent by the latter as it was a Shia-dominated (a sect in Islam) country.

In the video, people were seen picking up crates of tomatoes from the back of a tempo and throwing them on the group. The video was widely shared by news outlets such as Firstpost, OneIndia, and Zee News.