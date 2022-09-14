‘Power Subsidy in Delhi Only for Those Who Opt for It’: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy, Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy" from Wednesday, 14 September.
At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from Wednesday.
Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.
Those applying for subsidy till 31 October will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.
'BJP Approached 10 Punjab AAP MLAs'
Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments.
The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.
The Punjab BJP dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and "bundle of lies" and said AAP is trying to divert attention of people from its "failures".
