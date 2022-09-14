‘Power Subsidy in Delhi Only for Those Who Opt for It’: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy" from Wednesday, 14 September.

At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from Wednesday.

Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.