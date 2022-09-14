Was Supposed to be in Maharashtra: Aaditya, Raj Thackeray on Gujarat Chip Plant

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, too, took to Twitter to ask, "Foxconn-Vedanta's semiconductor manufacturing project moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The total investment of this project is 1 lakh 58 thousand crores. This project was to be held at Talegaon near Pune. How did a project with huge employment generation potential escape from Maharashtra?"

He urged the people to 'go beyond politics', and called for a thorough investigation in the matter.

"This is serious. That is why this subject should be thoroughly investigated. Maharashtra was a priority for the investors... We should go beyond politics and look at this issue," he wrote in Marathi.