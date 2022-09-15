Delhi Excise Case: BJP Releases 2nd 'Sting' Video, Sisodia Alleges Conspiracy
'CBI can arrest me within 4 days if the sting video is found to be genuine,' Sisodia said about the purported video.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 15 September, released another purported "sting" video to substantiate the allegations that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaped benefits of the now defunct Delhi excise policy.
This is the second time that the BJP has released a "sting" video in connection with the alleged scam.
The video, released on Thursday, purportedly shows an accused in the case, named Amit Arora, claiming that the Delhi government "fixed commissions" for licenses and used the money for elections in Goa and Punjab.
'Rs 5 Crore Fixed by AAP as Minimum Fee': BJP
Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the video revealed all the alleged "wrongdoing" by the Delhi government.
"The scam sting of the AAP has come to the fore. In that scam, accused number 9, Amit Arora, has exposed the entire poll. How much money was taken from whom? How scams happened, everything has been exposed," he said, adding that the entire policy had been prepared only for the scam.
The BJP further alleged that Rs 5 crore was fixed as the minimum fee.
"Fees of up to Rs 5 crore each have been fixed as a minimum. Rs 5 crore was kept so that petty players could not come. Whereas this policy is made on the premise that even small businessmen get a chance to work," the party said.
They also demanded a public apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
'CBI Should Investigate Video, Arrest Me if Found Genuine': Manish Sisodia
Meanwhile, Sisodia said that the alleged sting video should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a proper probe.
"If this sting is genuine, then arrest me within four days. Today is Thursday, arrest my by Monday," he said while addressing the press.
However, he added, if the video turns out not to be genuine, then one must understand that a "conspiracy" has been hatched by the BJP at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"These days a conspiracy is being hatched to topple the governments in the PM's office," the AAP leader claimed.
Sisodia also reiterated that nothing was found after the CBI raided his residence and bank locker last month.
The First 'Sting' Video
In the first purported sting video, released on 5 September, a man sitting on the front seat of a car claimed that he was a vendor and described how the "corrupt" practices worked.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, while addressing a press briefing, claimed that the man in the video was Kulvinder Marwah, who is the father of Sunny, an accused in the alleged liquor scam case.
"The modus operandi, as revealed in the video, is that 80 percent profit will go to (Arvind) Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend," Patra said after showing the video at a press conference.
He also claimed that the video was conclusive proof of the alleged corruption in the Delhi government.
