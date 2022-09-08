Incident of Mysuru Woman Apoorva's Murder Viral With False Communal Spin

An incident of the murder of a 21-year-old engineering student, Apoorva Shetty, in Karnataka's Mysuru is being widely shared not just on social media but also in news outlets with a communal claim that identifies her murderer as one 'Ashik.'

Photos of the two are being shared, referring to the incident as 'love jihad' – a term popularised by the right-wing – warning Hindu girls to stay away from boys belonging to the Muslim community.

However, the man has been misidentified. While the photos and the incident are accurate, the accused has been identified as one Ashish. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and the girl's father, Ravish Shetty, confirmed to The Quint that there was no communal angle to the brutal murder.