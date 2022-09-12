ADVERTISEMENT

'Floods Across Pakistan Likely To Reduce GDP by 2 Percent': PM Shehbaz Sharif

The floods triggered by monsoon rains have so far killed nearly 1,400 people and injured another 12,728.

PTI
Published
World
1 min read
'Floods Across Pakistan Likely To Reduce GDP by 2 Percent': PM Shehbaz Sharif
i

The massive floods in Pakistan are likely to reduce its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by over 2 percentage points and the government is grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

During a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to express gratitude for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan, Sharif said the ongoing floods have devastated millions of acres of standing crops, houses and critical infrastructure in the country, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said as per initial estimates, the floods are likely to reduce Pakistan's GDP by over 2 percentage points.

Also Read

Pakistan Floods: What Role Did Climate Change Play?

Pakistan Floods: What Role Did Climate Change Play?
ADVERTISEMENT
“Pakistan is grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country as well as providing for rescue and rehabilitation of the victims of this climate-induced calamity,” Sharif told Erdogan.

He said the government is fighting to avoid food shortages due to destruction of crops in the wake of the historic floods.

The current floods triggered by monsoon rains have so far killed nearly 1,400 people and injured another 12,728, while damaging 6,674 km of road and destroying over 1.7 million houses.

Also Read

Pakistan Has Learned No Lesson to Deal With Floods or Other Climate Calamities

Pakistan Has Learned No Lesson to Deal With Floods or Other Climate Calamities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×