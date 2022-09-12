'Floods Across Pakistan Likely To Reduce GDP by 2 Percent': PM Shehbaz Sharif

The massive floods in Pakistan are likely to reduce its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by over 2 percentage points and the government is grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

During a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to express gratitude for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan, Sharif said the ongoing floods have devastated millions of acres of standing crops, houses and critical infrastructure in the country, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said as per initial estimates, the floods are likely to reduce Pakistan's GDP by over 2 percentage points.