2009 Video Shared as Children Reciting 'Shlokas' at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

A video showing children reciting shlokas (Hindu poetic verses) at the Buckingham Palace in London has gone viral with a claim that it is from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The claim comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022 after holding the title for a little over 70 years. Charles, the former Prince of Wales was proclaimed King on 10 September following the Queen's death.

However, we found that video, which dates back to 2009, showed the children reciting Shlokas at Commonwealth Games (CWG) The Queens Baton Relay 2010, which was held on 29 October 2009 at Buckingham Palace, London.