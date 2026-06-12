Founded in Satire, Attacked by Lies: Debunking the Narratives Targeting CJP

It found its roots in the Chief Justice of India’s remark during a hearing at the Supreme Court on 15 May. It grew, almost overnight, on Instagram, surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in followers.

The NEET-UG paper leak and subsequent exam cancellation snowballed this satirical movement into a real protest on 6 June, with hundreds gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar with one clear, direct demand: the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janta Party, or the CJP, took birth as a website made a day after the CJI reportedly likened unemployed youth to cockroaches.