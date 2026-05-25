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Altered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral

The video is altered and does not show authentic footage of Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Indian content creator Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a recent satirical political movement. The video allegedly shows the creator calling out the party for buying followers.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is edited. The video was originally made about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghav Chadha.

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, but we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • Through reverse image search, we found a video shared by Dhruv Rathee, in which he claims that Raghav Chadha is buying fake followers.

  • In the original video, Rathee claims that Raghav Chadha is buying followers and has added screenshots of it as well, which has been altered to make the viral claim.

  • We also found a video of Dhruv Rathee talking about the Cockroach Janta Party, but he doesn't mention the movement buying fake followers.

Conclusion: An edited video is being shared with the viral claim that it shows Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for buying fake followers.  

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  raghav chadha   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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