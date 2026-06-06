"We are a Social Movement, not a Party": CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya
Will CJP become a political party? Does it have links with AAP? CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya speaks to The Quint.
Eshwar & Shiv Kumar Maurya
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(CJP protest at Jantar Mantar)
(Deeksha Sinha/The Quint)
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will decide its strategy "on the go", said its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya. Dahiya spoke to The Quint on the sidelines of the CJP's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
When asked about the CJP's demand for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Dahiya said, “Some qualified man or woman should be the minister.”
He emphasised that there is an urgent need to address the systemic flaws in India's education system.
“Now we are seeing that somewhere, there is an invigilator, but he is giving answers through AI. Somewhere else, there is a hacking issue. (In another place) the candidate is sitting idle, and someone else is solving the papers on his computer. There are all kinds of problems. The OSM issue in CBSE: that is just crazy, it's absurd! They are school students! They are preparing for their exam, studying and there is already so much stress. Now they have to face this. Isn’t this oppressive? How unfair is this?”
On being asked about CJP leaders' ties to the Aam Aadmi Party, Dahiya said,"I had asked people to vote for AAP in the past but I was never a member."
"(CJP founder) Abhijeet Dipke was more formally associated. But so what? It is not a crime to be a member of AAP," he added.
However, seeking to distance himself from the party, Dahiya said:
“But we are doing this separately, because we feel the need to do it separately. We are not a political party, we are a social movement.”
Vijeta Dahiya, CJP Spokesperson to The Quint
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Plans to Form a Political Party?
The spokesperson mentioned that as of now, the organisation has no plans to create an electoral political party in the near future.
“But if we do (become a party), that is also a very good thing. If you or anyone else comes, then it's good, people should get into politics. My nature is a little different. So maybe I won’t, but if one has to come, then things have to be done.”