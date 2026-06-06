"We are a Social Movement, not a Party": CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya

On being asked about CJP leaders' ties to the Aam Aadmi Party, Dahiya said,"I had asked people to vote for AAP in the past but I was never a member."

"(CJP founder) Abhijeet Dipke was more formally associated. But so what? It is not a crime to be a member of AAP," he added.

However, seeking to distance himself from the party, Dahiya said: