No, Anna Hazare Was Not Present at Cockroach Janta Party's Press Conference

An image showing the three spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, along with social activist Anna Hazare has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that Hazare was present during the Party's first press conference, held on 3 June, in New Delhi's Constitution Club.