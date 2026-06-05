No, Anna Hazare Was Not Present at Cockroach Janta Party's Press Conference

An image showing the three spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka, along with social activist Anna Hazare has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that Hazare was present during the Party's first press conference, held on 3 June, in New Delhi's Constitution Club.
The image was also used by news organisation NewsX in their coverage of the CJP's press conference.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search to look for visuals of the CJP's presser.
We came across a livestream of the event, shared on The Indian Express' YouTube channel.
There was no sign of Hazare during the conference.
A reverse image search on the image in the claim led us to posts shared by journalists attending the presser, including this image shared by Prashant Kumar, which bears the same watermark seen in the claim.
Neither do visuals of the event shared by Reuters also do not show Hazare at the venue, nor have any news reports mentioned the social activist's presence.
The only time Hazare has been linked to the CJP by the media was in reports about him supporting the movement, as seen in these reports by The Times of India and The Indian Express.
Is it AI?: Since there is no evidence of Hazare having attended the CJP press conference in New Delhi, we ran the image through AI-generated image detectors.
SightEngine said that it was 99 percent certain that the image was AI-generated, noting that it was likely made using ChatGPT.
Similarly, IsItAI showed high confidence in the image being an AI-generated one, while also noting that it was made using ChatGPT.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated image is being shared to claim that it shows Anna Hazare with the spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party.
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