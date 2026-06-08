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Old Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Footage From the CJP Protest

We found out that the video dates back to February 2026.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show members of the Cockroach Janta Party kicking out 'Godi media', a term used to describe media outlets that support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • The video goes viral amid the protest held by the CJP in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 6 June.

  • One such post sharing the video captions, "Cockroaches KICKOUT Modi's Slave-Media. (sic)"

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows footage from an unrelated protest in February 2026.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.

  • We found an X account, shaligmishra, that shared the same video on 12 February 2026, months before the CJP protest.

  • The caption of the post states that the reporter in the video, Shambhu Kumar Singh, from National Dastak, is seen using highly abusive and derogatory language against the Brahmin community.

  • We went to the official account of National Dastak and found a longer version of the video posted on 12 February 2026.

  • The video's caption said, "Brahmins came out in support of UGC. UGC opponents were chased away." (translated from Hindi).

  • The video was shared four months before CJP was formed.

Conclusion: The video shows an unrelated protest and has no relation to the recent CJP protest.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   Webqoof   Cockroach Janta Party 

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