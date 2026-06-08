Old Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Footage From the CJP Protest

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show members of the Cockroach Janta Party kicking out 'Godi media', a term used to describe media outlets that support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The video goes viral amid the protest held by the CJP in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 6 June.
One such post sharing the video captions, "Cockroaches KICKOUT Modi's Slave-Media. (sic)"
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.
We found an X account, shaligmishra, that shared the same video on , months before the CJP protest.
The caption of the post states that the reporter in the video, Shambhu Kumar Singh, from National Dastak, is seen using highly abusive and derogatory language against the Brahmin community.
We went to the official account of National Dastak and found a longer version of the video posted on .
The video's caption said, "Brahmins came out in support of UGC. UGC opponents were chased away." (translated from Hindi).
The video was shared four months before CJP was formed.
Conclusion: The video shows an unrelated protest and has no relation to the recent CJP protest.
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