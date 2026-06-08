ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Class 9 Student at CJP Protest

The video predates the Cockroach Janta Party's protest by three months, making the claim false.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a young girl being interviewed by a woman is being shared on social media, days after the Cockroach Janta Party protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The claim: The clip, in which the girl says that she has come to protest the "fight between Israel and America," is being shared to claim that that a student studying in Class 9 participated in CJP's protest.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video dates back to March 2026 and is unrelated to the CJP's protest, which was held on 6 June.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post shared by a page called 'PoliticalAdda01', which had shared the same clip on 6 March 2026.

  • Its Hindi caption, when translated, read "What did the child say about the Israel-Iran war? | Political Adda | CPIM," and was shared with the hashtags 'cpiprotest' and 'iranisraelwar'.

This establishes that the video is old and was not taken during the CJP's recent protest.

  • We then looked for Political Adda's YouTube channel in order to get more context, and found that they had uploaded a longer version of this video.

  • Titled "Leftists who took to the streets against US-Israel have been exposed!," the video was uploaded on 5 March 2026.

  • At the 3:40-minute mark in this video, one can see the same girl being interviewed. She identifies herself as a student from a coaching centre, saying that the institute sent her and other students to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Iran-Israel war.

  • In the background, flags bearing the Communist Party of India's (CPI) symbols are clearly visible.

A keyword search led us to the CPI's website, where a report confirmed that the CPI had held a protest against the "US–Israeli criminal axis and its imperialist war on Iran."

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a young student at the CJP's protest in Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Protest   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×