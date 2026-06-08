Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Class 9 Student at CJP Protest

A video showing a young girl being interviewed by a woman is being shared on social media, days after the Cockroach Janta Party protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The claim: The clip, in which the girl says that she has come to protest the "fight between Israel and America," is being shared to claim that that a student studying in Class 9 participated in CJP's protest.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post shared by a page called 'PoliticalAdda01', which had shared the same clip on 6 March 2026.
Its Hindi caption, when translated, read "What did the child say about the Israel-Iran war? | Political Adda | CPIM," and was shared with the hashtags 'cpiprotest' and 'iranisraelwar'.
This establishes that the video is old and was not taken during the CJP's recent protest.
We then looked for Political Adda's YouTube channel in order to get more context, and found that they had uploaded a longer version of this video.
Titled "Leftists who took to the streets against US-Israel have been exposed!," the video was uploaded on
At the 3:40-minute mark in this video, one can see the same girl being interviewed. She identifies herself as a student from a coaching centre, saying that the institute sent her and other students to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Iran-Israel war.
In the background, flags bearing the Communist Party of India's (CPI) symbols are clearly visible.
A keyword search led us to the CPI's website, where a report confirmed that the CPI had held a protest against the "US–Israeli criminal axis and its imperialist war on Iran."
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a young student at the CJP's protest in Delhi.
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