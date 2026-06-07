Agitation to Continue Until Education Minister Resigns: CJP Founder Dipke

advertisement
Hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 6 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national entrance and recruitment examinations.
The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, was sparked by widespread anger over the NEET 2026 paper leak and issues with the CBSE’s on-screen marking system. Organisers issued a one-week ultimatum to the government, warning that the agitation would expand nationwide if their demand were not met.
According to Hindustan Times, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated, “We are giving the government seven days. Either Dharmendra Pradhan should resign respectfully or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him. If his resignation does not come within seven days, this movement will spread throughout the country.”
The protest concluded peacefully, but organisers made it clear that further demonstrations would follow if their demands remained unaddressed.
Coverage revealed that the demonstration drew a few hundred participants, including students and parents, many of whom expressed frustration with the current examination system.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned from the United States to lead the protest, emphasised that the agitation would not be limited to Delhi and would continue in other cities if the Education Minister did not step down.
Police presence was significant, with around 2,000 personnel deployed to maintain order. The event remained peaceful, and the CJP publicly thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation. The group’s spokesperson, Saurav Das, posted a message of gratitude, stating that the priority was a peaceful demonstration and that the protest was a result of “high public frustration and a lack of outlet to register it.” The CJP also clarified that no FIR had been registered against the protesters, countering rumours circulating on social media as details emerged.
At the protest, Dipke addressed the crowd, declaring, “Tell them, we are not scared.” He described the fear experienced by parents of politically active youth and reiterated the group’s commitment to continue the struggle until their demands are met.
“This is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan’s resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focussed on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space,” Dipke said.
“The demand for resignation is the beginning. Exam irregularities are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem. The system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency and accountability for all,” climate activist Sonam Wangchuk told the gathering.
Analysis showed that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the demand for Pradhan’s resignation as “political,” stating that the Education Minister had taken steps to address the issues and was not “running away” from responsibility. Rijiju emphasised that the CBSE and NTA are autonomous bodies and that Pradhan had accepted moral responsibility while initiating corrective measures.
Calls for accountability have also been echoed in opinion columns, with commentators arguing that the resignation of the Education Minister alone would not resolve the systemic issues in India’s education system.
Reporting indicated that the CJP’s agitation has brought renewed attention to the need for comprehensive reforms, with demands for greater transparency and institutional overhaul.
Further commentary highlighted that the CJP’s movement has tapped into widespread public frustration, with over 800,000 people signing petitions demanding the Minister’s resignation. The group’s rapid growth on social media and its ability to mobilise supporters on the ground have made it a significant force in the ongoing debate over education reform.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.